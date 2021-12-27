Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.47. Largo Resources shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Largo Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

