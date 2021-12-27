Leisure Capital Management Reduces Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

