Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.00 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

