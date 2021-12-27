Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

ECL opened at $228.24 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.