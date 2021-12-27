Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

