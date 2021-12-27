Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

LH stock opened at $301.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.37. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.