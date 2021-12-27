Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.54. 8,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,644,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

