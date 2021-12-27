Locus Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $26.22 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $40,525.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

