L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $450.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $450.00.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LRLCY opened at $95.61 on Friday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

