LSV Asset Management Buys 215,002 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,002 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $229,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in FedEx by 53.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.41. 15,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,158. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

