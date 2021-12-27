LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,449 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.42% of Oshkosh worth $240,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Oshkosh by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.78. 2,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,863. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

