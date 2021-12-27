LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306,492 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.89% of American Financial Group worth $308,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.42. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,610. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

