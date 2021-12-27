LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,389,572 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 127,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $252,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

