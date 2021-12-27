LSV Asset Management Purchases 402,970 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $384,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE BK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

