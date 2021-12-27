LSV Asset Management Sells 4,130 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $290,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

GS stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.75 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.