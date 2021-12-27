LSV Asset Management Sells 8,131 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $270,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $4,263,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,302. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

