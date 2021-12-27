LSV Asset Management Sells 97,550 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $244,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.28. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,068. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

