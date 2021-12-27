LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,459,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,691 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $625,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,797. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

