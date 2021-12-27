Lundin Mining (LUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently:

12/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.60.

12/6/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.20.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$13.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

11/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.90 to C$12.20. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Get Lundin Mining Co alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.5600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.