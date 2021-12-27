MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 532,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 402,803 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNX opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

