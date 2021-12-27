Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stake Boosted by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up about 0.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $21,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 66.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

