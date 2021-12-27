Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 19,496 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,538.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.02. 6,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.