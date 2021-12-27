Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,390,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,597 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises 3.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 5.46% of Xcel Energy worth $1,836,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Xcel Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,613,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.