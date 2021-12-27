Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.07. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

