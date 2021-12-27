Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $63.53 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $63,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $246.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,982. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.