Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 682,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after purchasing an additional 581,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Entergy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.09. 459,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.