Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $392,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $280.43 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.