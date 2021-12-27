MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $587,927.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $587,927.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

