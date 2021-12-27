MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

