Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 10,044 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

