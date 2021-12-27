Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $358,000 in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.25 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

