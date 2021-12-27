Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,743. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.