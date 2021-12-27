Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 4,671 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $30,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USNA opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

