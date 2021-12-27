Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $350,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QuinStreet by 78,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,936. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.34 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $994.80 million, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

