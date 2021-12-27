Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $127,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

NYSE MA traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,566. The company has a market capitalization of $352.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

