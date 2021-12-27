Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $133.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

