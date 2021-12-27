MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47,377.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $897,610.57 and approximately $47,377.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,934.61 or 1.00349569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00291557 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00453889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00154509 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

