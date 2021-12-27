MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.05

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 10879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -493.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

