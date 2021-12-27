MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.05

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 10879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.
The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -493.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.
In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
