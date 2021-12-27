Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $43.32 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,758.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

