Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.1% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

