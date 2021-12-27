Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $341,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $99.07 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.