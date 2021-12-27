Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $560,000 Holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kamada were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KMDA opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

