Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $204.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.43. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

