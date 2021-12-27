Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $79.67 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28.

