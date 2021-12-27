Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in PolyPid were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.50. PolyPid Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

