Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 509,426 shares.The stock last traded at $55.48 and had previously closed at $55.92.
MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
