Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 509,426 shares.The stock last traded at $55.48 and had previously closed at $55.92.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.