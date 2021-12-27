Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,871. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $328.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.65 and a beta of 0.33. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $331.90.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.