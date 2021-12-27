Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $332.00

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $332.00 and last traded at $331.89, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 353.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

