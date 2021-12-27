Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FB opened at $335.24 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,548,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,919,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $2,580,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

