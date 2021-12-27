Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $263,028,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $335.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

